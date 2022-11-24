Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots will look to put on a much more convincing offensive display as they face the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. Rhamondre Stevenson has not been lacking in rushing attempts this season, and he continues to play a pivotal role in the Patriots' clear-cut offensive scheme. Ahead of a primetime matchup with Minnesota, does Stevenson make sense as a fantasy starter for Week 12?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson has a firm grasp on the RB1 role in New England as he posted his eighth-straight game with double-digit fantasy points last week. His 14.2 PPR fantasy points last week helped salvage what was a low-scoring affair with the Jets, and his 56 receiving yards helped counter an abysmal 1.7 yards per carry. Stevenson was also outgained 65-26 by fellow backfield teammate Damien Harries, but the running back-by-committee approach should not sway fantasy managers from placing their trust in the Patriots veteran.

Stevenson ranks 12th among all NFL running backs with 144 rushing attempts this season. Belichick has not been shy in taking the ball out of Mac Jones’ hands and instead running the ball through opposing defenses as a strategy for success. The 24-year-old has racked up at least 70 total yards in eight straight games even in spite of last week’s efficiency. With RB1s a dime a dozen in today’s league, fantasy managers would be wise to continue rolling with Stevenson this week.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Stevenson consistently presents RB1 upside given his usage in the Patriots' offense, and that means he remains a starter in fantasy lineups for Week 12. New England should look to run the ball through the Vikings' average run defense, meaning that Stevenson could be the beneficiary of a get-right game in Week 12.