Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings meet in the third and final game of the NFL’s Thanksgiving slate. The Patriots will look to pick up the win and in the process put together a four-game winning streak. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the team's most reliable option on the outside and thus could warrant some consideration as a starter in fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers caught four of six targets for 52 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets, as was second in team receiving behind only Rhamondre Stevenson’s 56 yards. It was largely a porous performance for the offense overall, but Meyers’ 9.2 PPR fantasy performance was a solid feat in itself. Amid injuries to the receiving corps and inconsistent play from the others on the depth chart, Meyers has become one of the lone reliable receiving options for New England, which bodes well for his outlook heading into Thursday night.

He should have a solid chance to put up efficient numbers for a Vikings defense that gives up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers with 24.1 points per game. Minnesota also has the second-worst pass defense in the league with an average of 267.3 yards per game allowed through the air. Despite Mac Jones not being known as a high-volume pocket passer, all it takes is a couple of plays here and there downfield for Meyers to quickly put together a solid fantasy stat line.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Meyers has quickly become the Patriots’ most reliable receiver and that confidence means he is a solid fantasy option this week. While he doesn't present WR1 appeal, he is worthy of a flex spot with the chance to exceed his fantasy ceiling versus a leaky Vikings secondary.