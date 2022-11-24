2022 Phil Knight Legacy: Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

No. 6 Gonzaga and No. 8 Duke join the field at the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon over the Thanksgiving holiday. The early-season tournament consists of an eight-team field, one of several of its kind that give teams an opportunity to get some non-conference games in and match up against teams that they may not otherwise see during the regular season.

The rest of the field is made up of Oregon State, Florida, Xavier, Purdue, West Virginia, and Portland State. Duke and Gonzaga are on opposite sides of the bracket and will have to win two games each in order to meet in the championship. This is a single-elimination tournament, and losing teams will continue to play each other via consolation brackets for third-to-eighth place. Here’s all the information you need on how to watch the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this week:

How to watch

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Quarterfinals: Thursday, November 24

Game 1: Duke Blue Devils vs. Oregon State Beavers, 3:00 p.m. ESPN

Game 2: Florida Gators vs. Xavier Musketeers, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Game 3: Purdue Boilermakers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers, 10:00 p.m. ESPN2

Game 4: Portland State Vikings vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs, 12:30 a.m. ESPN

Semifinals: Friday, November 25

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 6:00 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 9:00 p.m. ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 11:30 p.m. ESPN

Finals: Sunday, November 27

Game 9 (Championship): Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 winner 3:30 p.m. ABC

Game 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner TBA, TBA

Game 12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser TBA, TBA

All times ET

If you aren’t around a TV to watch a game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.