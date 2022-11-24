2022 Phil Knight Invitational (PKI): Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

Several of the NCAA’s top men’s basketball teams will come together over Thanksgiving weekend at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon to face off in an eight-team tournament.

The No. 1 UNC Tar Heels will be there, as will the quickly-rising No. 12 Michigan State Spartans. Villanova and No. 18 Alabama join the field, along with No. 20 UConn, Oregon, Iowa State, and Portland. This is just the third iteration of the event, which was first held in 2017.

This is a single-elimination tournament, and losing teams will continue to play each other via consolation brackets for third-to-eighth place. It begins on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Sunday, Nov. 27. Here’s all the information you need on how to watch:

How to watch

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Quarterfinals: Thursday, November 24

Game 1: North Carolina vs. Portland Pilots, 1:00 p.m. ESPN

Game 2: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Villanova Wildcats, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Game 3: UConn Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks, 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

Game 4: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan State Spartans, 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Semifinals: Friday, November 25

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 3:00 p.m. ESPN2

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 12:00 a.m. ESPN2

Finals: Sunday, November 27

Game 9 (Third Place): Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 10 (Championship): Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner 10:00 p.m. ESPN

Game 11: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser TBA, TBA

Game 12: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser TBA, TBA

All times ET

If you aren’t around a TV to watch a game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.