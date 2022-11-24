Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots on Thursday, Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving slate. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET with the game airing on NBC. What does this matchup mean for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins and the Vikings didn’t do much of anything against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Prior to that flop, Cousins had been within 15 and 23 fantasy points for five straight games. So which version will show up in Week 12? The Cowboys constantly got pressure on Cousins, and now he’s facing a New England Patriots defense that ranks second in pressure percentage. Playing without starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw could be a problem for Cousins as well.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit. Cousins is on the line of start/sit in Week 12, but the difficult matchup and offensive line injuries lead us to sit him this week.