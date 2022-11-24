Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 24 — for Week 12 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Vikings RB Dalvin Cook? Should you start or sit him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

The Vikings couldn’t muster much offense last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Cook had a reasonably efficient showing despite that, taking 11 carries for 72 yards. Prior to that, Cook scored 24+ fantasy points in two of his last three games. There’s reason to believe that Cook will bounce back despite a tricky matchup against the Patriots in Week 12.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start. If Cook is healthy, then he should start in your lineup. He’s healthy and the Vikings could lean on him more than usual to help negate the Patriots’ pass rush. Start the Vikings' RB in Week 12.