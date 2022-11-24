Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots in the nightcap of NFL Week 12’s Thanksgiving slate on Thursday, Nov. 24. What does this matchup mean for Vikings WR Adam Thielen? Should you start him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen and the entire Vikings offense flopped last week against the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings WR caught 2-of-3 targets for 25 yards with no touchdowns. Unfortunately, the latter part of that stat line is becoming commonplace for Thielen, who only has two receiving touchdowns on the season. He’ll try to turn it around in Week 12 against a New England team that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sit. Thielen is a borderline FLEX play in PPR leagues, but you can do better in your fantasy lineups this week. The veteran has been inconsistent at best, and this is a difficult matchup.