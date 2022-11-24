2022 ESPN Events Invitational: Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

Eight college basketball teams will come together at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida this week to compete with non-conference opponents in a mini tournament. Florida State, Ole Miss, Memphis, and Seton Hall will all join the tournament, along with Oklahoma, Nebraska, Siena, and Stanford. It runs from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, Nov. 27.

This is a single-elimination tournament, and losing teams will continue to play each other via consolation brackets for third-to-eighth place. Here’s all the information you need on how to watch:

How to watch

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS

Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Quarterfinals: Thursday, November 24

Game 1: Florida State Seminoles vs. Siena Saints, 11:00 a.m. ESPN2

Game 2: Mississippi Rebels vs. Stanford Cardinal, 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Game 3: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, 5:00 p.m. ESPN

Game 4: Memphis Tigers vs. Seton Hall Pirates, 7:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Semifinals: Friday, November 25

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 11:00 a.m. ESPN2

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 1:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 5:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

Finals: Sunday, November 27

Game 9 (Sixth Place): Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner 11:00 a.m. ESPNU

Game 10 (Championship): Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 winner 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 11 (Third Place): Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser 5:00 p.m. ESPN2

Game 12 (Seventh Place): Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser 7:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

All times ET

If you aren’t around a TV to watch a game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.