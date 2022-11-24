 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 ESPN Events Invitational: Bracket, live stream, start times, TV schedule, channel, teams

Teams from eight different conferences come together for a mini-tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.

Eight college basketball teams will come together at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida this week to compete with non-conference opponents in a mini tournament. Florida State, Ole Miss, Memphis, and Seton Hall will all join the tournament, along with Oklahoma, Nebraska, Siena, and Stanford. It runs from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, Nov. 27.

This is a single-elimination tournament, and losing teams will continue to play each other via consolation brackets for third-to-eighth place. Here’s all the information you need on how to watch:

How to watch

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS
Live online stream: WatchESPN

Bracket, schedule, results

Quarterfinals: Thursday, November 24

Game 1: Florida State Seminoles vs. Siena Saints, 11:00 a.m. ESPN2
Game 2: Mississippi Rebels vs. Stanford Cardinal, 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Game 3: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, 5:00 p.m. ESPN
Game 4: Memphis Tigers vs. Seton Hall Pirates, 7:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Semifinals: Friday, November 25

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner 11:00 a.m. ESPN2
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser 1:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser 5:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

Finals: Sunday, November 27

Game 9 (Sixth Place): Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner 11:00 a.m. ESPNU
Game 10 (Championship): Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 winner 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Game 11 (Third Place): Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 loser 5:00 p.m. ESPN2
Game 12 (Seventh Place): Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 loser 7:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

All times ET

If you aren’t around a TV to watch a game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

