TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will host the New England Patriots in Week 12 of the NFL season. This game will be played on Thursday, Nov. 24 as the evening contest of a three-game Thanksgiving slate. What does this matchup mean for Vikings TE TJ Hockenson? Should you start him in fantasy football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE TJ Hockenson

Hockenson — and the Vikings offense as a whole — wasn’t great against the Dallas Cowboys last week. However, the Vikings TE still saw nine targets despite making just five receptions for 34 yards. That marks three straight games with nine or more targets for Hockenson. That streak could continue against the Patriots in Week 12. There’s a chance Kirk Cousins will feel pressure from New England’s pass rush and dump to to Hockenson more than usual. The Patriots have allowed the 11th most fantasy points to the tight end position this season, so the matchup isn’t terrible.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start. Hockenson will continue to see ample targets in this Minnesota offense. He’s a top-five fantasy tight end for Week 12.