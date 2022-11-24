How to watch Portugal vs. Ghana in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Portugal and Ghana will wrap up Matchday 1 for Group H as they’re slated to kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday morning. 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is likely making his final run in a World Cup tournament and has his sights set on the title, though it won’t be an easy road as they’ll have to get through Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay in order to claim a top two group finish. Ghana is making its return to the tournament after missing out in 2018.

Portugal are the heavy favorites in this one, priced at -245 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ghana are the underdogs at +750 while a tie is set at +370.

Portugal vs. Ghana

Date: Thursday, November 24

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.