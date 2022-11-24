Portugal vs. Ghana picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Portugal and Ghana will get their group stage campaign started on Thursday morning as they’re set to kick off at 11 a.m. ET from Stadium 974 in Doha. The match will be available via a televised broadcast on FOX and Telemundo, or via livestream on the Fox Sports app and Peacock. Portugal will likely be making their last run at the World Cup title with Cristiano Ronaldo on the field, as the 37-year-old will most likely retire by the time the 2026 World Cup comes around.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Portugal vs. Ghana

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Portugal: -245

Draw: +370

Ghana: +750

Moneyline pick: Portugal -245

Despite all the off-field drama surrounding Ronaldo as it was just announced he and Manchester United will be parting ways, Portugal will look to stay focused and take away all three points against their Ghanaian opponents, who haven’t made a World Cup appearance since 2014. Aside from Ronaldo, Portugal have a wealth of talent including the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, and Joao Felix among others.

Despite their perpetually stacked roster, they have a knack for making early exits in the World Cup as they’ve only made it past the round of 16 twice in their history, with their last deep run coming in 2006 when they finished in fourth. I’m still backing Portugal to get the win over Ghana, but I’m not expecting them to make a deep run in the knockouts this time around.