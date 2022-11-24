 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Brazil vs. Serbia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Brazil and Serbia face off on Thursday, November 24. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
Brazil v Tunisia - International Friendly Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Brazil and Serbia will get their campaign underway on Thursday afternoon, marking the final game of Matchday 1 in the group stage. Kicking off at 2 p.m. ET, tournament favorites Brazil will look to grab a comfortable win over No. 21-ranked Serbia at Lusail Iconic Stadium. The action can be watched via a televised broadcast on FOX and Telemundo, with livestream options on the Fox Sports app and Peacock.

The Brazilians are heavily favored to win this one, priced at -220 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook while Serbia are set at +600. A draw comes in at +370 ahead of Thursday’s action.

Brazil vs. Serbia

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

