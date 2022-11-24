How to watch Brazil vs. Serbia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Brazil and Serbia will get their campaign underway on Thursday afternoon, marking the final game of Matchday 1 in the group stage. Kicking off at 2 p.m. ET, tournament favorites Brazil will look to grab a comfortable win over No. 21-ranked Serbia at Lusail Iconic Stadium. The action can be watched via a televised broadcast on FOX and Telemundo, with livestream options on the Fox Sports app and Peacock.

The Brazilians are heavily favored to win this one, priced at -220 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook while Serbia are set at +600. A draw comes in at +370 ahead of Thursday’s action.

Brazil vs. Serbia

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.