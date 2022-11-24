Brazil vs. Serbia picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Brazil will take on Serbia as they simultaneously kick off their World Cup campaigns while wrapping up Matchday 1 of the group stage. Brazil is in pursuit of their sixth World Cup title while Serbia will look to at least advance past the group stage for the first time since 1998.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brazil vs. Serbia

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Brazil: -220

Draw: +370

Serbia: +600

Moneyline pick: Brazil -220

It’s no secret that Brazil come in with one of the most talented rosters in the entire tournament. With a slew of household names like Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Fabinho, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Telles, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, and plenty of others, it’s not a shock that they’re the favorites to win the entire tournament.

Serbia is led by Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who’s having a solid season so far with nine goals through 12 matches in the Premier League. He recently suffered a foot injury earlier in the month but is expected to be ready to play ahead of Serbia’s World Cup matches. Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus will play along with him up top as the 22-year-old striker has six goals and an assist through 10 matches with Juve this season.

Although we’ve seen a couple of huge upsets already in the group stage, I’m backing the favorite Brazil to get the win in their opening match.