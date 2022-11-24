Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Friday, November 25

World Cup play circles back to Groups A and B on Friday, with the second matches from both groups taking place. Depending on the results, Netherlands and England could qualify for the knockout round with wins in their respective matches.

Qatar, Senegal and Iran will be looking for their first points of the World Cup. USA will be keeping an eye on Wales’ result against Iran, which could change how the Americans approach their match against England. Here’s a look at the full schedule for Friday, along with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup schedule: Friday, November 25

Wales vs. Iran

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

Odds: Wales +120, Draw +220, Iran +265

Qatar vs. Senegal

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

Odds: Qatar +450, Draw +270, Senegal -145

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

Odds: Netherlands -135, Draw +275, Ecuador +390

England vs. USA

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Odds: England -185, Draw +330, USA +500