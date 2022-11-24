 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wales vs. Iran in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Wales and Iran face off on Friday, November 25. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Gareth Bale of Wales reacts at full time during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Group B action at the 2022 World Cup gets going again Friday morning with Wales taking on Iran in the opening match of the day. Wales are coming off a 1-1 draw against USA courtesy of a penalty kick from Gareth Bale, while Iran hope to shake off a 6-2 loss against England in the opener.

Wales are favored on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at +120. The draw comes in at +220 and Iran are the underdogs at +265.

Wales vs. Iran

Date: Friday, November 25
Start time: 5 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

