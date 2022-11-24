How to watch Wales vs. Iran in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group B action at the 2022 World Cup gets going again Friday morning with Wales taking on Iran in the opening match of the day. Wales are coming off a 1-1 draw against USA courtesy of a penalty kick from Gareth Bale, while Iran hope to shake off a 6-2 loss against England in the opener.

Wales are favored on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at +120. The draw comes in at +220 and Iran are the underdogs at +265.

Wales vs. Iran

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.