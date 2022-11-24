 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Qatar vs. Senegal in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Qatar and Senegal face off on Friday, November 25. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

FBL-WC-2022-TRAINING-SEN
Senegal’s midfielder Mamadou Loum Ndiaye takes part in a training session at Duhail SC training facilities in Doha on November 24, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between Qatar and Senegal.
Qatar and Senegal will look to grab their first points of the 2022 World Cup when the teams square off in Group A action Friday. A win by either team would eliminate the other from knockout contention. If Senegal win or draw, Netherlands could qualify for the knockout stage with a win over Ecuador later in the day.

Senegal enter as moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -155. Qatar are the underdogs at +475 while a draw comes in at +285.

Qatar vs. Senegal

Date: Friday, November 25
Start time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

