How to watch Qatar vs. Senegal in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Qatar and Senegal will look to grab their first points of the 2022 World Cup when the teams square off in Group A action Friday. A win by either team would eliminate the other from knockout contention. If Senegal win or draw, Netherlands could qualify for the knockout stage with a win over Ecuador later in the day.

Senegal enter as moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -155. Qatar are the underdogs at +475 while a draw comes in at +285.

Qatar vs. Senegal

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.