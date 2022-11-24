 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wales vs. Iran picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wales vs. Iran in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
USA v Wales: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Gareth Bale of Wales in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Group B action returns at the 2022 World Cup Friday with Wales and Iran opening up the day’s slate. This is the second match of the competition for both teams. Wales are entering this match off a 1-1 draw against USA, while Iran will look to bounce back after a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of England in the opener.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wales v. Iran

Date: Friday, November 25
Time: 5 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Wales: +120
Draw: +220
Iran: +265

Moneyline pick: Wales +120

Getting Wales at plus money is awesome considering how poorly Iran played in the first match. Wales might have a letdown game after a tough draw against USA, but Gareth Bale and company know this match might make the difference between going home and going to the knockout round. Expect Wales to be aggressive early and often in this game, which should allow them to win comfortably.

More From DraftKings Nation