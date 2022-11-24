Wales vs. Iran picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group B action returns at the 2022 World Cup Friday with Wales and Iran opening up the day’s slate. This is the second match of the competition for both teams. Wales are entering this match off a 1-1 draw against USA, while Iran will look to bounce back after a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of England in the opener.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wales v. Iran

Date: Friday, November 25

Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Wales: +120

Draw: +220

Iran: +265

Moneyline pick: Wales +120

Getting Wales at plus money is awesome considering how poorly Iran played in the first match. Wales might have a letdown game after a tough draw against USA, but Gareth Bale and company know this match might make the difference between going home and going to the knockout round. Expect Wales to be aggressive early and often in this game, which should allow them to win comfortably.