Qatar vs. Senegal picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group A is back in action Friday with host nation Qatar taking on Senegal in the second contest for both teams. Qatar lost the opening match of the 2022 World Cup against Ecuador, while Senegal fell to Netherlands late in their opener.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Qatar v. Senegal

Date: Friday, November 25

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Qatar: +475

Draw: +285

Senegal: -155

Moneyline pick: Senegal -155

Qatar played from behind for much of the opener and didn’t really come close to threatening Ecuador. Meanwhile, Senegal basically had a draw in the bag against Netherlands until some late goals broke for the Dutch. Senegal are the better team here and should get the job done Friday with a win.