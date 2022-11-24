 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Qatar vs. Senegal picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Qatar vs. Senegal in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Senegal v Netherlands: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Ismail Jakobs of Senegal in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Group A is back in action Friday with host nation Qatar taking on Senegal in the second contest for both teams. Qatar lost the opening match of the 2022 World Cup against Ecuador, while Senegal fell to Netherlands late in their opener.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Qatar v. Senegal

Date: Friday, November 25
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Qatar: +475
Draw: +285
Senegal: -155

Moneyline pick: Senegal -155

Qatar played from behind for much of the opener and didn’t really come close to threatening Ecuador. Meanwhile, Senegal basically had a draw in the bag against Netherlands until some late goals broke for the Dutch. Senegal are the better team here and should get the job done Friday with a win.

More From DraftKings Nation