Who is the referee for Uruguay vs. South Korea referee Group H match?

The World Cup continues play on Thanksgiving with Uruguay and South Korea facing off to open Group H play. The match gets underway on FS1 at 8 a.m. ET and will take place at Education City Stadium in Doha.

Uruguay is the favorite in this match DraftKings Sportsbook. They are -145 to win on Thursday while South Korea is +450. A draw is installed at +270 odds. Uruguay has advanced to the knockout stage of the past three World Cups, finishing in the quarterfinals in 2018, the Round of 16 in 2014, and fourth place overall in 2020. They face a South Korea squad with extensive experience, but looking for a breakout performance for the first time since 2010. They reached the Round of 16 that year, which was eight years removed from a fourth place finish when they hosted the event with Japan.

The match officials will be led by a French crew with Clément Turpin serving as the referee. Turpin is among the more experienced referees in this year’s World Cup. He served as referee at the 2014 World Cup and again in 2018. In 2018, he was referee for a pair of group matches, handing out no cards in Uruguay’s 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia and handing out six yellow cards in a 2-2 tie between Switzerland and Costa Rica.

Total cards for Thursday’s match is set at 3.5 with the under priced at -140 and the over at +105. This past year in 13 competitions between UEFA Champions League, UEFA Nations League, and Ligue 1, he has handed out 37 yellow cards and one red card. That comes in at a shade under three per match.

Turpin’s officiating crew for the match will include the following, with roles and nationalities included (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):