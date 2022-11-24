Who is the referee for Switzerland vs. Cameroon Group G match?

The World Cup continues on Thursday with Switzerland and Cameroon kicking off Group G competition. The match is taking place at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah. It kicks off at 5 a.m. ET and airs on FS1.

Switzerland is a -135 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cameroon is installed at +425. A draw is getting +265 odds. Switzerland has advanced to the knockout stage of the past two World Cups before a Round of 16 exit, while Cameroon did not qualify four years ago and failed to win a match in the group stage in 2014 and 2010. Their lone knockout stage appearance was in 1990 when they advanced to the quarterfinals.

This match will be led by an Argentinian crew, with Facundo Tello serving as the referee. This is his first major international competition as a referee. He has extensive experience in Argentina’s highest level of play, but his international experience is primarily as a fourth official. He has served as a fourth official at the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying level, the Arab Cup, and at the 2021 Copa América, among other events.

His most notable recent performance came on November 6 when he handed out ten red cards during Argentina’s Champions Trophy Final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club. It’s unlikely we see the kind of melee that resulted in ten red cards during the World Cup.

Total cards for Thursday’s match is set at 4.5 with the under priced at -155 and the over at +115. Tello’s officiating crew for the match will include the following, with roles and nationalities included (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):