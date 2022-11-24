 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best World Cup player prop bets to consider for Friday, November 25

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Friday’s World Cup slate.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Harry Kane of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

World Cup action from Qatar continues Friday with four games. We’re back to Groups A and B with the second matches, which means there’s potential for some teams to qualify for the knockout round. We’re taking a look at some of the best player props for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Harry Kane anytime goal scorer vs. USA (+110)

Kane didn’t register a goal in England’s opener, which makes it a big more likely he’ll be in on the scoring here. The Tottenham star has been on fire, scoring 13 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions entering the World Cup. Back him to grab a goal against USA.

Memphis Depay and Enner Valencia to each have 1+ shots on target (-110)

Both Netherlands and Ecuador managed just three shots on target in their respective opening games. The latter got goals on two of those efforts courtesy of Valencia, who remains Ecuador’s biggest threat. Netherlands should use Depay more often in this second match, so look for both attackers to register at least one attempt on frame.

Gareth Bale 1+ assists vs. Iran (+275)

Given how England performed against Iran, it’s natural to expect Wales will put a handful of goals in the back of the net. Bale has +160 value to be a scorer, but there’s a chance he also gets an assist involving some others while Wales tries to bolster its goal differential. There’s more value on this prop, although the anytime goal is not a bad alternative.

