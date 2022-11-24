Best World Cup player prop bets to consider for Friday, November 25

World Cup action from Qatar continues Friday with four games. We’re back to Groups A and B with the second matches, which means there’s potential for some teams to qualify for the knockout round. We’re taking a look at some of the best player props for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Harry Kane anytime goal scorer vs. USA (+110)

Kane didn’t register a goal in England’s opener, which makes it a big more likely he’ll be in on the scoring here. The Tottenham star has been on fire, scoring 13 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions entering the World Cup. Back him to grab a goal against USA.

Memphis Depay and Enner Valencia to each have 1+ shots on target (-110)

Both Netherlands and Ecuador managed just three shots on target in their respective opening games. The latter got goals on two of those efforts courtesy of Valencia, who remains Ecuador’s biggest threat. Netherlands should use Depay more often in this second match, so look for both attackers to register at least one attempt on frame.

Gareth Bale 1+ assists vs. Iran (+275)

Given how England performed against Iran, it’s natural to expect Wales will put a handful of goals in the back of the net. Bale has +160 value to be a scorer, but there’s a chance he also gets an assist involving some others while Wales tries to bolster its goal differential. There’s more value on this prop, although the anytime goal is not a bad alternative.