Mississippi State vs. Mississippi picks and best bets for Week 13 Egg Bowl matchup

Ole Miss, ranked 20th in the College Football Playoff poll, will host in-state rival Mississippi State for the annual Egg Bowl from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. Ole Miss won last year’s game, 31-21. ESPN will have the broadcast.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Mississippi State: 22nd overall, 29th offense, 36th defense

Ole Miss: 15th overall, 14th offense, 55th defense

Injury update

Mississippi State

N/A

Ole Miss

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Mississippi State: 5-5-1 ATS

Ole Miss: 4-6-1 ATS

Total

Mississippi State: Over 7-4

Ole Miss: Over 6-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -2.5

Total: 59

Moneyline: Ole Miss -125, Mississippi State +105

Opening line: Ole Miss -3

Opening total: 63.5

Weather

52 degreees with a potential for heavy rain. Light wins. Rain chance is 85%

The Pick

Ole Miss -2.5

Despite all the drama surrounding Lane Kiffin’s future with the program, he will have the Rebels ready for a third-straight win over the Bulldogs. With the rain expected to come down pretty heavy, look for Ole Miss to offer a heavy done of running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans.