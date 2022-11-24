Mississippi State vs. Mississippi picks and best bets for Week 13 Egg Bowl matchup

Ole Miss, ranked 20th in the College Football Playoff poll, will host in-state rival Mississippi State for the annual Egg Bowl from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. Ole Miss won last year’s game, 31-21. ESPN will have the broadcast.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Mississippi State: 22nd overall, 29th offense, 36th defense
Ole Miss: 15th overall, 14th offense, 55th defense
Injury update
Mississippi State
N/A
Ole Miss
N/A
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Mississippi State: 5-5-1 ATS
Ole Miss: 4-6-1 ATS
Total
Mississippi State: Over 7-4
Ole Miss: Over 6-5
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Ole Miss -2.5
Total: 59
Moneyline: Ole Miss -125, Mississippi State +105
Opening line: Ole Miss -3
Opening total: 63.5
Weather
52 degreees with a potential for heavy rain. Light wins. Rain chance is 85%
The Pick
Ole Miss -2.5
Despite all the drama surrounding Lane Kiffin’s future with the program, he will have the Rebels ready for a third-straight win over the Bulldogs. With the rain expected to come down pretty heavy, look for Ole Miss to offer a heavy done of running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans.