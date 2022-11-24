 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi picks and best bets for Week 13 Egg Bowl matchup

The Bullfogs and Rebels will battle it out for state supremacy in the Egg Bowl.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Arkansas Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss, ranked 20th in the College Football Playoff poll, will host in-state rival Mississippi State for the annual Egg Bowl from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. Ole Miss won last year’s game, 31-21. ESPN will have the broadcast.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Mississippi State: 22nd overall, 29th offense, 36th defense
Ole Miss: 15th overall, 14th offense, 55th defense

Injury update

Mississippi State

N/A

Ole Miss

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Mississippi State: 5-5-1 ATS
Ole Miss: 4-6-1 ATS

Total

Mississippi State: Over 7-4
Ole Miss: Over 6-5

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -2.5
Total: 59
Moneyline: Ole Miss -125, Mississippi State +105

Opening line: Ole Miss -3
Opening total: 63.5

Weather

52 degreees with a potential for heavy rain. Light wins. Rain chance is 85%

The Pick

Ole Miss -2.5

Despite all the drama surrounding Lane Kiffin’s future with the program, he will have the Rebels ready for a third-straight win over the Bulldogs. With the rain expected to come down pretty heavy, look for Ole Miss to offer a heavy done of running backs Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans.

