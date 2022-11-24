Micah Parsons injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, November 24. There is a loaded Thanksgiving slate that will feature three games. The middle game will see the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants in an NFC East matchup. The Dallas defense has been stout this year, and that is thanks to the versatile linebacker Micah Parsons. He was estimated to not practice on Monday but was able to return to practice in a limited fashion on Tuesday and Wednesday. He is listed as questionable for the game.

How Parsons Injury Affects The Game

Parsons is third on the team with 47 solo tackles. He greatly leads his team with 10 sacks and consistently torments opponents’ offensive lines. Parsons has also forced three fumbles. He is one of the players on the defense that a quarterback always has to be aware of, and he is quite literally a game-changer. When these teams matched up in Week 3, Parsons was also dealing with an injury and logged only one tackle. It was easily his lowest output of the season so if Parsons plays, expect him to be much more of a factor on defense.