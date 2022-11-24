Josh Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Week 12 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, November 24. The first of the Thanksgiving day three-game slate will feature the Detroit Lions taking on the Buffalo Bills. The Lions' offense has dealt with injuries all season, and they head into this game with a questionable wide receiver. Josh Reynolds is dealing with a back injury, and the short week didn’t give him a lot of time to recover. He didn’t practice on Monday but was limited on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

Reynolds has played in seven games and has caught 26 of his 42 targets for 357 yards and two touchdowns. He was nearing fantasy relevance in deeper leagues, but the injury halted that. Quarterback Jared Goff passes so much that someone else should be able to step up in this offense alongside starting wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. If Reynolds is ruled active, I wouldn’t start him this week against the Bills. Give it a week to see his usage, and then look at slotting him in next week.