Cristiano Ronaldo sinks penalty to give Portugal 1-0 lead vs. Ghana [VIDEO]

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has gone through a lot over the last few days, largely due to Manchester United terminating his contract through a mutual decision. The striker was also preparing to start what is likely his final World Cup campaign when Portugal faced Ghana Thursday.
PENALTY FOR PORTUGAL— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022
Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/ZYTaNTlnfE
After failing to connect on some attempts in the first half, Ronaldo was able to draw a penalty in the second half. He stepped up to the spot and made no mistake, sinking the spot kick with ease to give Portugal a 1-0 lead over Ghana.
RONALDO MAKES HISTORY— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022
With this goal, he becomes the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments pic.twitter.com/PxWP4Z5z8o
This is Ronaldo’s eighth goal in a World Cup and he becomes the first men’s player to score in five different World Cups. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ronaldo was +120 to be an anytime goalscorer in this contest.
If this result holds, Portugal will go to the top of Group H after the first round of group stage games.