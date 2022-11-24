Cristiano Ronaldo sinks penalty to give Portugal 1-0 lead vs. Ghana [VIDEO]

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has gone through a lot over the last few days, largely due to Manchester United terminating his contract through a mutual decision. The striker was also preparing to start what is likely his final World Cup campaign when Portugal faced Ghana Thursday.

PENALTY FOR PORTUGAL



Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/ZYTaNTlnfE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

After failing to connect on some attempts in the first half, Ronaldo was able to draw a penalty in the second half. He stepped up to the spot and made no mistake, sinking the spot kick with ease to give Portugal a 1-0 lead over Ghana.

RONALDO MAKES HISTORY



With this goal, he becomes the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments pic.twitter.com/PxWP4Z5z8o — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

This is Ronaldo’s eighth goal in a World Cup and he becomes the first men’s player to score in five different World Cups. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ronaldo was +120 to be an anytime goalscorer in this contest.

If this result holds, Portugal will go to the top of Group H after the first round of group stage games.