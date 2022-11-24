 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cristiano Ronaldo sinks penalty to give Portugal 1-0 lead vs. Ghana [VIDEO]

The legendary striker adds another goal to his World Cup tally.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal prepares to take a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has gone through a lot over the last few days, largely due to Manchester United terminating his contract through a mutual decision. The striker was also preparing to start what is likely his final World Cup campaign when Portugal faced Ghana Thursday.

After failing to connect on some attempts in the first half, Ronaldo was able to draw a penalty in the second half. He stepped up to the spot and made no mistake, sinking the spot kick with ease to give Portugal a 1-0 lead over Ghana.

This is Ronaldo’s eighth goal in a World Cup and he becomes the first men’s player to score in five different World Cups. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ronaldo was +120 to be an anytime goalscorer in this contest.

If this result holds, Portugal will go to the top of Group H after the first round of group stage games.

More From DraftKings Nation