Joao Felix, Rafael Leao give Portugal 3-1 lead vs. Ghana with two quick goals [VIDEO]

It looked like Portugal would cruise to an easy victory after Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty kick gave the European side a 1-0 lead over Ghana in the second half. However, Ghana were able to quickly equalize when Andre Ayew found the back of the net after an unfortunate bounce off a deflection in Portugal’s back line. Both sides were battling for a chance to get ahead and Portugal found a way with Joao Felix making the deciding move.

This time, there would be no letdown return goal for Ghana as Portugal once again made a break from a good interception in the middle of the park two minutes late. This time, they went to the other side of the field and Rafael Leao curled the ball in from a tough angle to create a two-goal advantage.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Portugal were heavy favorites to win Group H. If this result holds, they’ll create a nice cushion for themselves after the first set of group stage games.