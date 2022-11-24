Diogo Costa nearly costs Portugal a win vs. Ghana in stoppage time [VIDEO]

Portugal and Ghana played a back-and-forth contest in Group H of the 2022 World Cup Friday, turning a 0-0 snooze in the first half into a 3-2 thriller which Portugal won. There were so many twists and turns in this tale, which included Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic goal and two quick scores from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao to give Portugal a 3-1 lead. Ghana added a late goal prior to stoppage time and nearly got a draw after Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa showed a shocking lack of awareness in his own box.

We almost had a MASSIVE blunder by Portugal pic.twitter.com/CjW4gNs3vS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Costa was already having a rough game up to that point, giving up some easy goals from inside the box largely due to him being out of position. He was wandering outside his own box near the end of the match trying to fend off another Ghana attack and nearly cost his team a goal in that phase too. This play, however, was nearly an all-time blunder.

Fortunately for Costa, his defenders managed to prevent what would’ve been an easy goal with some sharp tackling and clearing skills. The goalkeeper is surely going to get an earful from his manager ahead of the team’s next group stage game.