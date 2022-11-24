Kansas stuns Wisconsin with dramatic layup with 0.2 seconds in overtime

Bobby Pettiford’s twisting layup with 0.2 seconds left in overtime was the difference as the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks squeaked past the Wisconsin Badgers 69-68 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at the Atlantis Resort in Nassau, Bahamas on Thursday.

It was the cap to a wild game in the casino, with KU’s forward Jalen Wilson the star with 29 points and 14 rebounds. As a team the Jayhawks turned it over 13 times to just six for the Badgers, but a 50-35 rebounding edge for the winners made the difference.

KU will face the winner of the USC Trojans vs. the Tennessee Volunteers for the Battle 4 Atlantis title tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET. Wisconsin falls to the third place game, where they’ll get the loser of that same matchup.

Kansas closed as a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 128.5. So the over got there in the extra five minutes of OT, a bad beat for those with the under.