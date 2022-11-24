 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas stuns Wisconsin with dramatic layup with 0.2 seconds in overtime

Perhaps the finish of the season in college basketball so far.

Bobby Pettiford’s twisting layup with 0.2 seconds left in overtime was the difference as the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks squeaked past the Wisconsin Badgers 69-68 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at the Atlantis Resort in Nassau, Bahamas on Thursday.

It was the cap to a wild game in the casino, with KU’s forward Jalen Wilson the star with 29 points and 14 rebounds. As a team the Jayhawks turned it over 13 times to just six for the Badgers, but a 50-35 rebounding edge for the winners made the difference.

KU will face the winner of the USC Trojans vs. the Tennessee Volunteers for the Battle 4 Atlantis title tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET. Wisconsin falls to the third place game, where they’ll get the loser of that same matchup.

Kansas closed as a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 128.5. So the over got there in the extra five minutes of OT, a bad beat for those with the under.

