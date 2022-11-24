 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Richarlison’s goal breaks deadlock in Brazil vs. Serbia [VIDEO]

The striker was in the right place at the right time.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brazil v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Richarlison of Brazil during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Brazil and Serbia at Lusail Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

For more than an hour, Brazil were struggling to convert chances against Serbia’s defense. Neymar, Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha were making good moves on the outside but couldn’t deliver the final move. Ultimately, Vinicius Jr. found some space and curled in a strong shot which was blocked once again. Fortunately for Brazil, Richarlison was in the right place at the right time to give the odds-on favorites a 1-0 lead against Serbia.

Richarlison has been having a good season in the Premier League with Tottenham and was expected to be part of a loaded attacking group for Brazil. He got the start Thursday and should continue to feature prominently in this squad for the rest of the competition if he keeps cleaning up misses and saves.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Brazil entered the World Cup as the favorites to win the whole thing. If this result holds, their campaign will be off to a tremendous start.

