Richarlison doubles Brazil’s lead vs. Serbia with stunning finish [VIDEO]

The goals are starting to fly for Brazil in the second half of their Group G contest against Serbia. 11 minutes after Richarlison broke the deadlock in this game, the striker doubled up with a stunning kick to give the Brazilians some breathing room.

ARE YOU SERIOUS RICHARLISON?! pic.twitter.com/FQX0f45byh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

The Tottenham striker continues to find himself in the right spots, but this was a much more difficult chance and finish than the first goal. Brazil now hold the most dangerous lead in soccer but it is a lead they did not have for more than an hour. Serbia have been sturdy in defense for much of the game, although it did seem like Brazil would break through eventually.

Richarlison is now looking like a strong early candidate to win the Golden Boot with two goals in the opening game. If this lead holds, Brazil will go to the top of Group G on goal differential. They’ll be tied with Switzerland on points.