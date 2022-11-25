How to watch, what to watch for at Survivor Series WarGames 2022

The WWE will descend upon Beantown this weekend with Survivor Series WarGames coming live from the TD Garden in Boston. The company’s showcase event of the fall will take place on Saturday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

How to watch Survivor Series WarGames

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Survivor Series WarGames

As the name suggests, this year’s Survivor Series will have a different feel as it will be headlined by two WarGames matches. An old WCW gimmick that was resurrected in NXT for the last few years, the classic match concept will make its debut on WWE’s main roster as competitors will step into two rings surrounded by a giant steel cage.

Two WarGames matches will take place at Survivor Series, one for the men and one for the women. The men’s match will feature the Bloodline taking on the team of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. For the women, Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley will battle Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a partner to be determined later.

There are a few other non-WarGames matches that will be featured on the card as well. Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Shotzi and the leaders of two factions will clash when A.J. Styles of the O.C. meets Finn Balor of the Judgement Day. We’ll also get Seth Rollins defending the United States Championship against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match.

Full list of matches*

Men’s WarGames match - The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women’s WarGames match - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBA vs. Damage Control, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

United States Championship - Seth Rollins (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor

*Card subject to change.