Tulane vs. Cincinnati start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 13 game

The No. 19 Tulane Green Wave (9-2, 6-1) and No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2, 6-1) meet up in Week 13 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati in an American Athletic Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on ABC.

The Wave is rolling into this final game of the season with a chance to host the AAC title game hanging in the balance. Tulane came away with a dominating 59-24 win over SMU last week in what was the team’s overall best game of the season. Michael Pratt has been really good behind center, but the offense is run through Tyjae Spears. The running back has 14 total touchdowns and 996 yards on the ground entering Friday’s game.

Cincy isn’t the same team we got used to seeing over the last two seasons, and quarterback Ben Bryant just being announced as out for the season for today’s game doesn’t help. They had a lot of guys go off to the NFL from 2021’s CFP team. But this is a solid squad that comes into this matchup having won three in a row. Like always, it’s the defense that leads the charge for the Bearcats. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. has been a wrecking ball this season, totaling eight solo sacks and 19 TFLs.

Tulane is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -120 on the moneyline. That makes Cincinnati a +100 underdog, and the over/under is set at 44. Before the announcement of Bryant’s injury, UC was about a 2-point favorite at DK.