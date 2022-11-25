NC State vs. North Carolina start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 13 game

The No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2, 6-1 ACC) and the North Carolina State Wolfpack (7-4, 3-4 ACC) meet up in Week 13 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill for an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on ABC.

The Heels are coming off a shocking loss to Georgia Tech last week and are hoping to get back on track before next week’s ACC title game against Clemson. Drake Maye had one of his most underwhelming games as the signal caller, throwing for no touchdowns, just barely 200 yards and an interception. Don’t expect him to do that twice in a row, though. He’s been lights out this season throwing for nearly 330 yards per game on average and has 39 total touchdowns, five coming on the ground.

NC State has lost two in a row heading into this rivalry matchup, which dropped them out of the AP Poll. QB Devin Leary is out for the year after suffering a torn pectoral muscle earlier in the season, and so is MJ Morris. It appears Ben Finley will be under center.

North Carolina is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -245 on the moneyline. That makes NC State a +205 underdog, and the over/under is set at 56.5.