Florida vs. Florida State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 13 game

The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 ACC) and the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) meet up in Week 13 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

It took three years, but Mike Norvell seems to finally have FSU rolling in the right direction. The Noles have won four straight and are coming off a resounding win over Louisiana last week. Jordan Travis has really taken his game to the next level this year, throwing 21 touchdowns, running for five more and only throwing four interceptions. He’s done that while racking up over 2800 total yards.

Florida is not off to a great start in Year 1 of the Billy Napier era. They may have hit a new low last week, losing to Vanderbilt. It was the first time the Gators lost to Vandy in Nashville since 1992. Anthony Richardson has been wildly inconsistent this season, producing an absurd highlight reel play one minute and making a horrendous decision the next. All in all, he has just 14 passing TDs and has thrown eight interceptions. He makes up for that with nine scores on the ground, but it’s still safe to say he’s failed to live up to the hype in 2022. The good news is he’s only a sophomore, so plenty of time to get it figured out, because his sheer talent level is off the charts.

FSU is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -350 on the moneyline. That makes the Gators a +290 underdog, and the over/under is set at 58.5.