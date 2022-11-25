 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tulane vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

Tulane and Cincinnati face off Friday, November 25. We break down how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Football: Cincinnati at Temple
Cincinnati once again aims for 10 wins and an AAC crown.
The No. 19 Tulane Green Wave and No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats clash in Week 13 with a conference regular season title on the line. Kickoff from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 12:00 p.m. on Friday and the game will air on ABC. The Green Wave seek their first regular-season conference title since 1998 (C-USA) while the Bearcats seek their third straight AAC crown.

Tulane (9-2, 6-1) has been one of college football’s most surprising teams this season, boasting one of the nation’s top defenses. The offense is very efficient as well; they scored 59 points on just 55 plays against SMU last week.

Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) brings with it a 32-game home winning streak as Luke Fickell’s squad seeks a third straight 10+ win season. But quarterback Ben Bryant was announced as out for the season on Friday morning, meaning lightly-used backup Evan Prater will be asked to win UC a conference championship.

Tulane is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -120 on the moneyline. That makes Cincinnati a +100 underdog, with the point total set for 44. Cincinnati was a 2-point favorite at DK most of the week before Bryant’s injury was announced.

Tulane vs. Cincinnati

Date: Friday, November 25
Start time: 12:00 p.m.
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

