Tulane vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The No. 19 Tulane Green Wave and No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats clash in Week 13 with a conference regular season title on the line. Kickoff from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 12:00 p.m. on Friday and the game will air on ABC. The Green Wave seek their first regular-season conference title since 1998 (C-USA) while the Bearcats seek their third straight AAC crown.

Tulane (9-2, 6-1) has been one of college football’s most surprising teams this season, boasting one of the nation’s top defenses. The offense is very efficient as well; they scored 59 points on just 55 plays against SMU last week.

Cincinnati (9-2, 6-1) brings with it a 32-game home winning streak as Luke Fickell’s squad seeks a third straight 10+ win season. But quarterback Ben Bryant was announced as out for the season on Friday morning, meaning lightly-used backup Evan Prater will be asked to win UC a conference championship.

Tulane is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -120 on the moneyline. That makes Cincinnati a +100 underdog, with the point total set for 44. Cincinnati was a 2-point favorite at DK most of the week before Bryant’s injury was announced.

Tulane vs. Cincinnati

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 12:00 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.