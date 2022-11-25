What time does Survivor Series 2022 start?

WWE will hold one of its flagship pay-per-views on Saturday with Survivor Series taking place live from the TD Garden in Boston.

The main show for Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Six matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

Two WarGames matches will headline the show and the main event will most likely be the men’s match featuring the Bloodline taking on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. Expect this match to begin no earlier than 10:30 p.m. ET and get plenty of time to close out the show.

Full list of matches*

Men’s WarGames match - The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

Women’s WarGames match - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBA vs. Damage Control, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi

A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor

*Card subject to change.