Key storylines heading into Survivor Series WarGames 2022

The WWE will return to pay-per-view on Saturday with Survivor Series WarGames coming live from the TD Garden in Boston. The show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Survivor Series is one of the WWE’s annual “Big 4” ppv’s and there’s added intrigue with this year’s show featuring two WarGames matches.. If you haven’t paid attention the Raw or Smackdown over the past month, we’ll get you caught up with how these Survivor Series matches came to be below.

Survivor Series WarGames 2022 storylines

Men’s WarGames match - The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens

This WarGames match stems out of the Bloodline’s dominance over the rest of the company for the past two years. Several stars like Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens have tried to dethrone undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns only to be overwhelmed by the rest of the Bloodline.

In recent weeks, the group has targeted the Brawling Brutes on Smackdown and even put Sheamus on the shelf for several weeks. Two weeks ago, Sheamus returned to help Ridge Holland and Butch fight the Bloodline and they were joined by McInytre. A WarGames match was made official the following week and KO was revealed as the fifth member of the team.

Women’s WarGames match - Damage Control, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and TBA

The women’s WarGames match has been brewing since SummerSlam, when Bayley returned along with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to official form Damage Control. The trio immediately began feuding with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a war that saw each side trade the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship multiple times.

A WarGames match was made official on Raw a few weeks ago and Nikki Cross immediately enlisted her services on the Damage Control side. The following week, Belair’s team got a commitment from Mia Yim and immediately afterwards, Rhea Ripley linked up with Bayley’s squad to round out that group. As of this writing, Belair’s team still needs a fifth member and that may remain a mystery until the show.

Other matches