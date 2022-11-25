NC State vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The NC State Wolfpack and No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels meet for an in-state showdown Week 13 from Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on ABC. North Carolina once again seeks its 10th win after a crushing upset loss to Georgia Tech last week while a very injured NC State team looks to end the regular season on a high note.

NC State (7-4, 3-4) had dreams of an ACC title game appearance this season, but those dreams quickly evaporated following a 30-20 loss to the Clemson Tigers, which was followed a week later by QB Devin Leary being lost for the season to a torn pectoral. North Carolina (9-2, 6-1) meanwhile had cruised through ACC play until blowing a 17-0 lead to the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets last week. It’s not unreasonable to think that had the Tar Heels run the table, beating Clemson in the ACC title game, there’s a world where they could have snuck into the College Football Playoff.

North Carolina is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -230 on the moneyline. That makes NC State a +195 underdog, with the point total set at 56.

NC State vs. North Carolina

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.