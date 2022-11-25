 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NC State vs. North Carolina: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

NC State and North Carolina face off Friday, November 25. We break down how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Wake Forest
Drake Maye looks to lead UNC to a 10-win season.
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolfpack and No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels meet for an in-state showdown Week 13 from Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on ABC. North Carolina once again seeks its 10th win after a crushing upset loss to Georgia Tech last week while a very injured NC State team looks to end the regular season on a high note.

NC State (7-4, 3-4) had dreams of an ACC title game appearance this season, but those dreams quickly evaporated following a 30-20 loss to the Clemson Tigers, which was followed a week later by QB Devin Leary being lost for the season to a torn pectoral. North Carolina (9-2, 6-1) meanwhile had cruised through ACC play until blowing a 17-0 lead to the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets last week. It’s not unreasonable to think that had the Tar Heels run the table, beating Clemson in the ACC title game, there’s a world where they could have snuck into the College Football Playoff.

North Carolina is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -230 on the moneyline. That makes NC State a +195 underdog, with the point total set at 56.

NC State vs. North Carolina

Date: Friday, November 25
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

