Florida vs. FSU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 13

The Florida Gators and No. 16 Florida State Seminoles renew their rivalry Week 13 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and you can catch the game on ABC. The Seminoles have not beaten the Gators since 2017, but appear primed to break their current three-game rivalry losing streak in the season finale.

Florida (6-5, 3-5) was poised to compete in the SEC East with QB Anthony Richardson garnering early Heisman hype, but a 26-16 home loss to Kentucky put an end to that. Florida State (8-3, 5-3) is enjoying its best season in years thanks largely to QB Jordan Travis who has taken his game to the next level this season, throwing for 2,526 yards, 21 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Florida leads the all-time series 37-26-2.

Florida State is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -350 on the moneyline. That makes Florida a +290 underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.