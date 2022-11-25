 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Baylor vs. Texas via live stream in Week 13

Baylor and Texas face off Friday, November 25. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Texas at Kansas Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The #23 Texas Longhorns will look to keep their Big 12 Championship hopes alive when they host the Baylor Bears on Friday, November 25th from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The game will get started at noon ET and air on ESPN.

Baylor (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) will look to avoid ending its regular season on a three-game losing streak but is already bowl eligible without a ton on the line on Friday afternoon. The Bears are coming off a 29-28 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on a last-second field goal. Craig Williams rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the last three games, and Richard Reese needs 92 rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards as a true freshman.

Texas (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) needs to win on Friday and hope for a Kansas State Wildcats loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night to advance to the conference title game. Texas rebounded last week with a dominant performance against the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 as the Longhorns rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns as a team. Bijan Robinson went for 243 yard with four touchdowns. The Longhorns are inside the top 25 in yards per play offensively and defensively.

Texas is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -380 on the moneyline. Baylor is priced at +310, with the over/under set at 55.5.

Baylor vs. Texas

Date: Friday, November 25
Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

