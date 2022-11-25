How to watch Baylor vs. Texas via live stream in Week 13

The #23 Texas Longhorns will look to keep their Big 12 Championship hopes alive when they host the Baylor Bears on Friday, November 25th from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The game will get started at noon ET and air on ESPN.

Baylor (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) will look to avoid ending its regular season on a three-game losing streak but is already bowl eligible without a ton on the line on Friday afternoon. The Bears are coming off a 29-28 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on a last-second field goal. Craig Williams rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the last three games, and Richard Reese needs 92 rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards as a true freshman.

Texas (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) needs to win on Friday and hope for a Kansas State Wildcats loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night to advance to the conference title game. Texas rebounded last week with a dominant performance against the Kansas Jayhawks 55-14 as the Longhorns rushed for 427 yards and six touchdowns as a team. Bijan Robinson went for 243 yard with four touchdowns. The Longhorns are inside the top 25 in yards per play offensively and defensively.

Texas is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -380 on the moneyline. Baylor is priced at +310, with the over/under set at 55.5.

Baylor vs. Texas

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.