How to watch Arkansas vs. Missouri via live stream in Week 13

The Missouri Tigers need a win on Friday afternoon to qualify for a bowl game as they’ll host the Arkansas Razorbacks from Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) ended a two-game skid with an impressive showing in last week’s 42-27 win over the Ole Miss Rebels to become bowl eligible as Raheim Sanders rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, and KJ Jefferson threw three TD passes. The Razorbacks’ struggles have come on the defensive side of the ball where they rank 119th in yards per play (6.2).

Missouri (5-6, 2-5 SEC) also avoided a three-game losing streak in its last time out by crushing the New Mexico State Aggies 45-14 as Brady Cook tossed three touchdown passes and led the team in rushing with 71 yards on the ground. The Tigers can reach a bowl game with a win as slight underdogs in this matchup.

Arkansas is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -145 on the moneyline. Missouri is priced at +125, with the over/under set at 55.5.

Arkansas vs. Missouri

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.