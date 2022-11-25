 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch UCLA vs. California via live stream in Week 13

UCLA and California face off Friday, November 25. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Southern California at UCLA Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The #18 UCLA Bruins will close out their regular season with a road matchup with the California Golden Bears before moving on to their bowl game on Friday, November 25th from California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. The game will get started at 4:30 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

UCLA (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) had a golden opportunity to advance to the Pac-12 Championship Game but lost consecutive matchups by a single possession against the Arizona Wildcats and USC Trojans. Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 309 yards with four touchdowns but turned the ball over four times with three interceptions and a lost fumble. The Bruins rank fourth nationally in yards per play (7.0) against FBS opponents.

California (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) ended a six-game losing streak in last week’s 27-20 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, and the Golden Bears will head into the offseason following Friday’s contest. Cal failed to reach a bowl game for the third consecutive season, and the Bears rank outside the top 100 in yards per play defensively (5.8) this season.

UCLA is a 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -450 on the moneyline. California is priced at +360, with the over/under set at 61.5.

UCLA vs. California

Date: Friday, November 25
Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation