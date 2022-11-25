How to watch UCLA vs. California via live stream in Week 13

The #18 UCLA Bruins will close out their regular season with a road matchup with the California Golden Bears before moving on to their bowl game on Friday, November 25th from California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. The game will get started at 4:30 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

UCLA (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) had a golden opportunity to advance to the Pac-12 Championship Game but lost consecutive matchups by a single possession against the Arizona Wildcats and USC Trojans. Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 309 yards with four touchdowns but turned the ball over four times with three interceptions and a lost fumble. The Bruins rank fourth nationally in yards per play (7.0) against FBS opponents.

California (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) ended a six-game losing streak in last week’s 27-20 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, and the Golden Bears will head into the offseason following Friday’s contest. Cal failed to reach a bowl game for the third consecutive season, and the Bears rank outside the top 100 in yards per play defensively (5.8) this season.

UCLA is a 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -450 on the moneyline. California is priced at +360, with the over/under set at 61.5.

UCLA vs. California

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.