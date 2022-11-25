How to watch Wyoming vs. Fresno State via live stream in Week 13

The Mountain West Championship is set, but the Fresno State Bulldogs will look to close out their regular season with a win against the bowl-eligible Wyoming Cowboys on Friday, November 25th. The game will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET from Bulldog Stadium in Fresno and can be seen on FS1.

Wyoming (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West) was eliminated from conference title contention in last week’s 20-17 loss to the Boise State Broncos without starting quarterback Andrew Peasley. Backup Jayden Clemson completed 3-of-16 passes for 30 yards with three interceptions, two of which came on the final two drives with less than 2 minutes away. Check injury reports prior to game time to see if Peasley will be back for Friday night’s matchup.

Fresno State (7-4, 6-1 Mountain West) will look to close out its regular season on a seven-game winning streak and already clinched the West division. Jake Haener has been on fire in the four games he’s played since returning from an ankle injury, and he threw 12 touchdown passes with an average of 348.8 yards in those contests. The Bulldogs will play Boise State in next week’s conference title game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

Fresno State is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -645 on the moneyline. Wyoming is priced at +480, with the over/under set at 50.5.

Wyoming vs. Fresno State

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.