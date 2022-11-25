Florida vs. Florida State: History of rivalry between Gators and Seminoles

The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles host the Florida Gators in Tallahassee on Friday, Nov. 25 in an ACC-SEC crossover. This is the first time since 2014 that Florida State enters the game ranked while Florida is unranked. The two have played every year since 1958, with the exception of the COVID year. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

History of Florida vs. Florida State

Total games played: 65

Record: Florida is 37–26–2

Last game: Florida won 24-21 in Tallahassee

The series began just a few years after FSU began offering football scholarships and identifying as an independent program, and just three games in, FSU held a much more established Florida program to a 3-3 tie.

Florida dominated the series in the past, but since 2000, they lead the series 11-10. The last two decades have been evenly matched, with both teams finding a No. 1 ranking several times.

Biggest game(s) in series history: 1997

Florida and FSU faced off twice in 1997, once in the national championship and once in the regular season. The national championship saw the Gators overcome an earlier loss to FSU to win the title, taking down the No. 1 Noles 52-20.

Later that year, the Gators came into the game as the No. 10 seed and took down No. 1 Florida State for the second time in a year, using a two-quarterback system and successfully executing a three-play. 80-yard drive at the end of the game to win, 32-29.

Odds for 2022

Spread: FSU -9.5

Total: Over/Under 58

Moneyline: FSU -380, Florida +310

Florida has struggled a lot in Billy Napier’s first year as head coach. Their 6-5 season began strong with a win over Utah, but has since been marked by a loss to Vanderbilt and a tough schedule that saw them face LSU, Tennessee, and Georgia. Florida State, on the other hand, has recently dominated Syracuse and Miami, and comes into the game ranked at No. 16.

As the home team, the Noles enter as heavy favorites, but Florida QB Anthony Richardson might have one win left in him yet. Rivalry week’s best feature is its unpredictable nature, so while FSU seems like a lock, we can’t count the Gators out yet.