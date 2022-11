Complete TV schedule for Week 13 of 2022 college football season

College football’s rivalry week is already here, bringing an excellent slate of games to watch as you enter a food coma after feasting on mashed potatoes and turkey. USC faces a Notre Dame team whose recent performance is much better than their record would indicate, and this game could make or break the Trojans’ playoff chances.

The Iron Bowl promises to bring chaos in a two-loss Alabama season as rumors swirl about who Auburn’s next coach might be. Friday brings us a treat in Baylor-Texas, as the Longhorns compete for that second spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

We’ve got the Egg Bowl on Thursday, a ranked Oregon-Oregon State matchup on Saturday, and so much more.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 13 of the 2022 college football season.

Tuesday, November 22

Ball State vs. Miami (OH) — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Ohio — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Thursday, November 24

Mississippi State vs. No. 20 Ole Miss — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Friday, November 25

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Toledo vs. Western Michigan — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Utah State vs. Boise State — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Baylor vs. No. 24 Texas — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

No. 19 Tulane vs. No. 21 Cincinnati — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC

Arizona State vs. Arizona — 3:00 p.m. ET — FS1

NC State vs. No. 18 North Carolina — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Arkansas vs. Missouri — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

New Mexico vs. Colorado State — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Nebraska vs. Iowa — 4:00 p.m. ET — BTN

No. 17 UCLA vs. California — 4:30 p.m. ET — FOX

Florida vs. No. 16 Florida State — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Wyoming vs. Fresno State — 10:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Saturday, November 26

WKU vs. Florida Atlantic — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State — 12:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Georgia — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

New Mexico State vs. Liberty — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

South Carolina vs. No. 7 Clemson — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC

Old Dominion vs. South Alabama — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Marshall — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

No. 23 Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Rutgers vs. Maryland — 12:00 p.m. ET — BTN

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Army vs. UMass — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Kent State vs. Buffalo — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

East Carolina vs. Temple — 1:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Akron vs. NIU — 1:30 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Rice vs. North Texas — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN network

Louisville vs. Kentucky — 3:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Troy vs. Arkansas State — 3:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UAB vs. Louisiana Tech — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Memphis vs. SMU — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2 or ESPNU

Wake Forest vs. Duke — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2 or ACCN

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State — 3:30 p.m. ET— ABC

UTEP vs. UTSA — 3:30 p.m. ET — Stadium

Hawaii vs. San Jose State — 3:30 p.m. ET — Spectrum

Auburn vs. No. 8 Alabama — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin — 3:30 p.m. ET — TV TBA

Illinois vs. Northwestern — 3:30 p.m. ET — BTN

Purdue vs. Indiana — 3:30 p.m. ET — BTN

Iowa State vs. No. 4 TCU — 4:00 p.m. ET — FOX

No. 14 Utah vs. Colorado — 4:00 p.m. ET — P12N

Michigan State vs. No. 11 Penn State — 4:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Southern Miss vs. ULM — 5:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Texas State — 5:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. FIU — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Nevada vs. UNLV — 6:00 p.m. ET — SSSEN/MWN

No. 25 UCF vs. USF — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

No. 6 LSU vs. Texas A&M — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Syracuse vs. Boston College — 7:30 p.m. ET — RSN/ESPN3

Tulsa vs. Houston — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

No. 13 Notre Dame vs. No. 5 USC — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech — 7:30 p.m. ET — FS1

No. 9 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

Kansas vs. No. 15 Kansas State — 8:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Pitt vs. Miami (FL) — 8:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Air Force vs. San Diego State — 9:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

No. 12 Washington vs. Washington State — 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

BYU vs. Stanford — 11:00 p.m. ET — FS1

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech — Canceled