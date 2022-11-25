Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Saturday, November 26

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday as Groups C and D enter into Matchday 2, kicking off with Tunisia vs. Australia in the 5 a.m. ET slot. It’ll continue with Poland vs. Saudi Arabia followed by France vs. Denmark, and wrapping up with a big match with Argentina vs. Mexico at 2 p.m. Saudi Arabia sit at the top of Group C for the moment after a huge 2-1 upset over Argentina on Matchday 1, while France top Group D after taking down Australia with a 4-1 scoreline.
Argentina will hope to bounce back against Mexico as a loss will officially eliminate Lionel Messi and company from qualifying for the knockout rounds, making it their first group stage exit since 2002.
Here’s a look at the full schedule for Saturday’s slate in Qatar.
2022 World Cup schedule: Saturday, November 26
Tunisia vs. Australia
Start time: 5:00 a.m. ET
Odds: Tunisia +120, Draw +220, Australia +270
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
Start time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Odds: Poland -140, Draw +275, Saudi Arabia +425
France vs. Denmark
Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Odds: France -130, Draw +265, Denmark +380
Argentina vs. Mexico
Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Odds: Argentina -190, Draw +310, Mexico +600