Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Saturday, November 26

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday as Groups C and D enter into Matchday 2, kicking off with Tunisia vs. Australia in the 5 a.m. ET slot. It’ll continue with Poland vs. Saudi Arabia followed by France vs. Denmark, and wrapping up with a big match with Argentina vs. Mexico at 2 p.m. Saudi Arabia sit at the top of Group C for the moment after a huge 2-1 upset over Argentina on Matchday 1, while France top Group D after taking down Australia with a 4-1 scoreline.

Argentina will hope to bounce back against Mexico as a loss will officially eliminate Lionel Messi and company from qualifying for the knockout rounds, making it their first group stage exit since 2002.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Saturday’s slate in Qatar.

2022 World Cup schedule: Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs. Australia

Start time: 5:00 a.m. ET

Odds: Tunisia +120, Draw +220, Australia +270

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Start time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Odds: Poland -140, Draw +275, Saudi Arabia +425

France vs. Denmark

Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Odds: France -130, Draw +265, Denmark +380

Argentina vs. Mexico

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Odds: Argentina -190, Draw +310, Mexico +600