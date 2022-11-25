How to watch Netherlands vs. Ecuador in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The second matches of Group A will wrap up when Netherlands face Ecuador in the early afternoon window Friday. Both teams won their opening matches and could qualify for the knockout round with a win here depending on the result of the Qatar-Senegal contest.

Netherlands are listed as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ecuador check in at +425, while a draw is listed at +270.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.