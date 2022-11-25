 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Netherlands vs. Ecuador in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Netherlands and Ecuador face off on Friday, November 25. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Senegal v Netherlands: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Virgil Van Dijk of Netherlands celebrates with Andries Noppert after the 2-0 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
The second matches of Group A will wrap up when Netherlands face Ecuador in the early afternoon window Friday. Both teams won their opening matches and could qualify for the knockout round with a win here depending on the result of the Qatar-Senegal contest.

Netherlands are listed as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ecuador check in at +425, while a draw is listed at +270.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador

Date: Friday, November 25
Start time: 11 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

