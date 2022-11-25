 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch England vs. USA in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

England and USA face off on Friday, November 25. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Marcus Rashford of England during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

England and USA will meet up Friday in the late afternoon window to wrap up the second matches in Group B. England can qualify for the knockout round with a victory. USMNT might change their approach in this game depending on the result of the Wales-Iran match, which will take place earlier in the day.

England are favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -195. USA come in at +550, while a draw stands at +330.

England vs. USA

Date: Friday, November 25
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

