How to watch England vs. USA in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

England and USA will meet up Friday in the late afternoon window to wrap up the second matches in Group B. England can qualify for the knockout round with a victory. USMNT might change their approach in this game depending on the result of the Wales-Iran match, which will take place earlier in the day.

England are favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -195. USA come in at +550, while a draw stands at +330.

England vs. USA

Date: Friday, November 25

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.