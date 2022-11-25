What channel is England vs. USA World Cup match on and when does it start?

Friday’s World Cup slate wraps up with a Group B clash as England take on USA in the second match of the group stage for both teams. England can advance to the knockout round with a victory in this contest.

The Three Lions roared to a massive 6-2 win in the opener against Iran, setting them up well for round of 16 berth. England managed to dominate without getting any goals from Harry Kane, who is sure to be a factor in this game.

USMNT will be slightly disappointed after a 1-1 draw with Wales, especially since they had a chance to win the match. The Americans will likely adjust their tactics in this game depending on the result of the early match between Wales and Iran. A draw in that contest might result in a more defensive look for USA, while a Wales win could push the Americans to attempt to get a few goals against England.

England vs. USA

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.