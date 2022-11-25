When the USA and England last faced off, World Cup history

England and USA meet up in the 2022 World Cup Friday in the late afternoon window to wrap up their second matches in Group B. Here’s a look back at previous matches between the two countries, including an infamous encounter during the 2020 World Cup in South Africa.

That 2010 match was the second time the two sides have met in a World Cup, with the first instance coming in 1950. USA won that 1950 encounter 1-0. In the next seven international friendlies, England came out on top. The most lopsided result was a 10-0 England win in 1964. USA did get a 2-0 win in the 1993 US Cup to break up those seven friendly losses. England entered the 2010 match with three straight wins over USA.

Steven Gerrard put England in front almost immediately in that match, which was the first group game for both teams in that World Cup. Clint Dempsey hit a seemingly harmless shot towards goalkeeper Rob Green in the 40th minute, not expecting to score. Green infamously fumbled the ball and let it slip through his body and into the goal, given the Americans a massive point against the group favorites. USA are hoping for a similar result this time around. They have not lost to England in the World Cup.

In the most recent international meeting between the two sides in 2018, England won 3-0.